Manchester United need to pay €50 million to sign Francisco Conceicao

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United will have to fork out €50 million to sign Juventus attacking sensation Francisco Conceicao.

Manchester United will have to pay €50 million to sign Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao, according to Tuttomercatoweb. While the Italian club are not actively looking to sell, they could consider offers if the right proposal arrives.

Conceicao initially joined the Bianconeri on loan before the move was made permanent in a deal worth around €32 million. Since then, his market value has risen considerably; Juventus value him at more than €50 million. The Italian giants have strengthened their attack with Randal Kolo Muani and Kerim Alajbegovic, and could now sell the Portuguese international if the right offer arrives.

Why United want Conceicao in their ranks?

Michael Carrick is eager to increase competition in the wide attacking positions, particularly with Marcus Rashford expected to leave Old Trafford before the transfer window closes. Conceicao has emerged as one of the club’s preferred candidates because of his age, technical ability and long-term potential.

His statistics, nine goal involvements in 42 appearances across all competitions, tell only part of the story. More importantly, he continued to showcase the pace, dribbling ability and creativity that have made him one of Portugal’s brightest attacking prospects.

His performances for both Juventus and the national team have convinced United that he could become a key player over the coming years. Carrick reportedly believes Conceicao would refresh United’s attacking approach.

Comfortable operating on either flank, the winger excels in one-on-one situations and thrives when given space to drive at defenders. His direct style could complement United’s existing forwards while offsetting the instability Rashford’s departure would create.

Juventus will not negotiate below their €50 million valuation. Ideally, they would like to keep hold of the 23-year-old, but they need to raise funds to balance their books. Since offloading other players has proven difficult, Conceicao might be sacrificed for the greater good of the club. United must now decide whether to meet the Old Lady’s asking price or pursue alternatives.