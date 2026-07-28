Manchester United demanding €42 million for Marcus Rashford amid Barcelona links

Barcelona will now have to fork out €42 million if they want to re-sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United have set an asking price of €42 million for Marcus Rashford, per Fichajes, amid ongoing links with Spanish giants Barcelona. The English international remains under contract at Old Trafford until the summer of 2028, but his long-term future is yet to be decided.

Michael Carrick has not decided whether to retain the academy graduate in his first-team plans, although the Red Devils are prepared to consider offers that match their valuation. The Red Devils’ stance comes after Rashford enjoyed an encouraging loan spell at Barcelona last season.

In 49 appearances, he scored 14 times and assisted 14 goals. However, it was not enough to convince the Catalan giants to trigger the purchase option. They opted to pursue different attacking targets, signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi.

Do Barcelona really need Rashford?

That decision means Barcelona must now negotiate directly with Manchester United rather than rely on the agreed purchase clause. With the Red Devils demanding €42 million, any future move would depend on whether the Spanish club are prepared to meet that valuation while also remaining within their financial limits.

However, such a transfer appears increasingly unlikely. Barcelona have already strengthened their attacking options by signing Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer.

Unless Hansi Flick’s team offload wide players, signing another winger is not a priority for the Spanish champions. Instead, Barcelona are expected to focus on recruiting a natural centre-forward capable of replacing Robert Lewandowski.

Even Ferran Torres’s future is up in the air; as a result, signing a new number nine is imperative. Given those priorities, Marcus Rashford may no longer align with Hansi Flick’s recruitment strategy.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are keeping their options open, with Carrick consistently stating no final decision has been taken regarding Rashford’s future. The England international could still be reintegrated into the first-team squad if a suitable offer fails to arrive before the transfer window closes.

After rebuilding his reputation during his loan spell in La Liga, Rashford now finds himself at another crossroads. His performances in Spain proved he can still deliver at the highest level, but whether that future lies at Manchester United or elsewhere remains one of the biggest questions of the summer.