Amad Diallo uninterested in leaving Manchester United this summer

Amad Diallo is keen to continue his journey with Manchester United and take his chances under Michael Carrick in the upcoming season.

Amad Diallo is commited to Manchester United for the upcoming season, per Football Insider, despite summer exit speculation and a chance to impress manager Michael Carrick.

There have been rumours about a possible summer exit, but the Ivorian is expected to play a key role for Manchester United next season. Ahead of the summer, a midfield rebuild has been a major talking point around the club, along with speculation surrounding several existing players.

Manchester United are working hard to bring the right players through the door in this window, but they are also mindful of keeping some of their current stars. One of those players is Amad Diallo, a £19 million arrival from Atalanta in January 2019, who was reportedly unwilling to leave despite the uncertainty over his future.

The player has now remained eager to take his chance to shine under Michael Carrick ahead of the new season as Champions League football returns to Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo key for Manchester United?

Diallo recorded an underwhelming season despite 32 league appearances and 2,300+ minutes in the process. He managed only two goals and four assists, which proved useful to some extent, but not enough to truly stand out. Hence the speculation, but Manchester United are reportedly willing to keep Diallo ahead of the new season.

Fabrizio Romano corroborated on X that Manchester United view Diallo as a key player despite external interest. Carrick must decide how to configure his attacking setup.

Whether Diallo ends up competing with Bryan Mbeumo in the 2026-27 season for a place on the right flank remains to be seen, especially given that the Cameroonian can also operate as a centre-forward. With Champions League football returning to Old Trafford, the club are leaning heavily towards building a squad strong enough to help Carrick compete on all fronts.

Manchester United are also alert to the possibility of adding to their attack, whether that means signing a new centre-forward if Joshua Zirkzee leaves or bringing in another winger. The news around Amad may make them feel the right wing is secure for now, but there are still reported links to Crysencio Summerville, who is predominantly a left winger.

Signing the West Ham star would make plenty of sense, given that he can play just as effectively on the right flank as he does on the left. Manchester United’s need for quality depth in the attacking positions could yet see them pursue a move for the Dutchman, and possibly another forward, which may be all they add this summer in attacking areas.