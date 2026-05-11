Manchester United unwilling to sell Amad Diallo

Michael Carrick’s Manchester United have no intentions of parting ways with Amad Diallo despite exit links.

While Amda Diallo has been a consistent performer for Manchester United for most of the season, the Ivorian international has had a dip in form of late. It has led to a lot of talk about his future, with reports suggesting that the Red Devils could look to cash in on him.

But according to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United have no intentions of selling the 23-year-old winger. They have already dismissed any suggestions that Diallo could be allowed to leave. Despite his recent struggles, he remains an integral part of their plans moving forward.

On the back of an impressive rise at Atalanta, the Ivorian made the move to Old Trafford at the start of 2021. After a few loan spells away from the club, he eventually managed to establish himself as a key figure in the team.

Ruben Amorim showcased a lot of faith in the youngster, and he did live up to the Portuguese manager’s expectations. While he hasn’t been a guaranteed starter under Michael Carrick, the 23-year-old still remains a key figure in the team.

The right-winger has five goal contributions in his 2,166 minutes of Premier League action. All those contributions came during the first half of the season when he was being used as a right wing-back. While Carrick has deployed him as a winger, Diallo hasn’t been able to make the most out of those opportunities.

Diallo is not going anywhere

There has been a significant dip in his performance. However, that hasn’t affected his position in the team. He still remains a key figure in their squad, and with his contract running until 2030, the Red Devils have no intentions of negotiating his departure anytime soon.

While he has been linked with a number of clubs, United insiders have laughed off suggestions that the club might consider his sale. The Red Devils are looking for more quality on the flanks, but that won’t affect Diallo’s position.

They consider him one of the most exciting talents on the team and want to build around him. They handed him a new deal at the start of the year, which was a sign of the faith that the club and Jason Wilcox, in particular, have in him. Even Carrick is a massive admirer of the youngster; as a result, his departure looks highly unlikely.