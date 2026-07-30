Andreas Schjelderup considering Benfica exit this summer

Tottenham are alert to Andreas Schjelderup’s situation at Benfica, with the Norwegian considering an exit this summer.

According to A Bola via Sport Witness, Andreas Schjelderup has rejected a contract offer from Benfica amid suggestions that he is keen to leave the club. With two years left on his deal, a sale this window may appeal to the Portuguese side, with Tottenham showing the strongest interest.

Andreas Schjelderup may have taken full advantage of the exposure received with Norway at the World Cup, as he played his part in helping the team reach the quarter-finals. He has also been instrumental for Benfica, with a combined total of 17 goals and assists last season.

There have been rumours of big interest from elsewhere, as manager Marco Silva reportedly wanted to keep him beyond the window. However, the situation is steadily slipping out of Benfica’s hands, as Schjelderup is now open to an exit after reportedly rejecting a new contract offer.

Tottenham alert on Andreas Schjelderup

The Norwegian was expected to receive a new contract from Benfica, and according to the report, the club offered a new five-year deal worth approximately €18 million spread across the duration of the contract.

Schjelderup has reportedly turned down the proposal, and the financial reality could force the Portuguese club into making a firm decision on his future. Benfica may be forced to consider a sale in the region of €40 million, something that would suit Spurs as they seek new wingers.

Schjelderup entering the final year of his deal next summer would diminish his transfer value, a risk that Benfica are not keen to take. Spurs could progress in the deal if they are serious about the Norwegian winger, who might consider the idea of playing in the Premier League.

Tottenham seek new wingers

The projected availability of Schjelderup would have put Spurs on high alert, but they may not be done with just bringing in the Norwegian. They are also looking for wingers on both flanks, amid reported links to Savinho from Manchester City.

Spurs will also expect Mohammed Kudus to return soon, and with those three stars, they will have a formidable set of wide attackers for Roberto De Zerbi to work with. As Benfica weigh the decision, Schjelderup’s entry into the final year of his deal next summer could force their hand.