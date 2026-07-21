Tottenham ready to pay €40 million to sign Andreas Schjelderup

Tottenham are reportedly ready to offer €40 million in an attempt to sign Andreas Schjelderup, with Benfica seeking slightly more.

Tottenham are ready to offer €40 million to sign Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica, with the Portuguese club demanding more, according to A Bola via Sport Witness. Tottenham are focused on bringing in wide attackers in the next phase of their transfer business, with the club prepared to pay the €40 million fee, though Benfica expect to command a higher price.

Roberto De Zerbi has been demanding changes behind the scenes and has already signed several key players to prepare for the new season. Tottenham are expecting further incomings following impressive additions to their defence and midfield; the focus now shifts to the attacking third as the manager looks to complete his recruitment drive.

There is a clear need for wide attackers, as well as the possibility of a new striker if Richarlison is deemed insufficient. Schjelderup is not alone on Spurs’ radar — Savinho is also heavily linked — but the Norwegian winger remains the primary target in the current window.

Andreas Schjelderup on Tottenham’s radar?

Andreas Schjelderup is a key target for Tottenham ahead of the summer, with the winger impressing last season with Benfica and recently at the World Cup with Norway. Last term, he played 43 games for the Lisbon giants, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

Tottenham are ready to open discussions with Benfica, with the club looking for ways to keep hold of the Norwegian. There have been reports that Marco Silva wanted to block an exit; however, the club will be forced to sell if the winger refuses to agree to a new deal.

There have been suggestions of a €40 million asking price, with Tottenham reportedly prepared to pay that amount. The report states that the €40 million package is inclusive of add-ons, although Benfica are now considering asking for more.

The club believes the player is worth at least €50 million, although it remains unclear whether that figure is fixed or includes add-ons. A €10 million increase remains manageable for Spurs given Schjelderup’s potential, and the two sides are well-positioned to close the valuation gap through negotiation.