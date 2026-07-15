Marco Silva blocking Benfica exit for Andreas Schjelderup

Benfica manager Marco Silva is determined to keep Andreas Schjelderup at the club despite growing transfer interest from the Premier League.

Chelsea are emerging as one of the strongest admirers of Andreas Schjelderup this summer. A reports from Correio da Manha via Sport Witness suggest Marco Silva has personally intervened in an attempt to convince the 22-year-old that his immediate future remains at the Estadio da Luz.

Schjelderup’s stock has risen significantly over the past year following a string of impressive performances for Benfica and Norway. His displays have attracted attention from several English clubs, but Chelsea are understood to have stepped up their interest after holding talks regarding a potential move.

The West London club view the versatile attacker as a player capable of strengthening their wide attacking options, although no formal agreement has been reached. With Alejandro Garnacho reportedly not in Xabi Alonso’s plans, a summer departure is on the cards amid his links with AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva sees Schjelderup as integral to his long-term project at Benfica and has reportedly held discussions urging him to reject English interest and continue developing in Lisbon. However, Benfica’s financial pressure to generate transfer income before the summer window closes could force the hierarchy to reconsider if a substantial offer arrives.

Benfica have reportedly increased Schjelderup’s valuation, with clubs now expected to pay around €50 million, a notable rise from previous estimates. The increased asking price reflects both his recent performances and the club’s desire to avoid losing him unless an exceptional proposal arrives.

Schjelderup is a player in demand

Chelsea are unlikely to be alone in the race. Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked, with Schjelderup’s ability to play either wing and his technical quality making him one of Europe’s most sought-after young attackers.

For now, Silva’s priority remains keeping the winger at Benfica as he prepares for the new campaign. The manager reportedly believes Schjelderup can play a key role in the club’s ambitions both domestically and in European competition, making him reluctant to sanction a departure.

Whether Silva’s personal intervention proves enough may ultimately depend on Benfica’s financial needs and the size of any offer Chelsea or another Premier League club decides to submit.