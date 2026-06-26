Chelsea make move to sign Andreas Schjelderup

Chelsea have made initial contact with Benfica over a potential move for 22-year-old Norwegian winger Andreas Schjelderup.

According to a report from Record (h/t Sport Witness), Chelsea have made initial enquiries to understand the conditions of a possible deal for Andreas Schjelderup, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with SL Benfica. The Blues are believed to be keen to position themselves early in the race as interest in the winger continues to grow across Europe.

Schjelderup has emerged as one of Benfica’s standout performers over the past season, registering 10 goals and seven assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. His impressive displays have significantly boosted his reputation and attracted attention from several top clubs.

Schjelderup wants to join a Champions League club

Chelsea’s pursuit is not straightforward because Schjelderup’s priority is to join a club competing in the UEFA Champions League if he decides to leave Benfica this summer. With the West London club set to miss out on Europe’s premier club competition next season, convincing the 22-year-old may prove as taxing as negotiating with Benfica itself, given his Champions League demands.

Benfica remain in a strong negotiating position. The Portuguese giants have already offered the Norwegian international a new contract until 2031 on improved financial terms to ward off growing interest. His current deal runs until 2028 and includes a €100 million release clause, although Benfica are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of €40 million.

Schjelderup’s stock has risen dramatically in the last six months. Earlier this year, he appeared destined to leave Benfica, with Club Brugge coming close to signing him before his fortunes changed following a series of impressive performances that earned him a regular role in the first team. He has since established himself as one of the club’s most valuable attacking players and has continued to impress on the international stage with Norway.

Chelsea’s interest reflects their ambition to strengthen out wide with a player of technical quality and long-term potential. While the Blues have moved quickly by opening discussions, the next phase of negotiations could depend on whether they can convince the player that Stamford Bridge is the right destination despite the absence of Champions League football.

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The London outfit’s early approach signals intent to remain in the race should Schjelderup become available; the outcome will likely depend on whether the player prioritises Champions League football over the Stamford Bridge project.