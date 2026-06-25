Andreas Schjelderup wants Premier League move amid Liverpool, Tottenham links

Andreas Schjelderup would be reportedly open to playing in the Premier League, amid Tottenham and Liverpool’s interest.

Andreas Schjelderup is keen to play in the Premier League, with Liverpool and Tottenham among interested parties, per Record via Sport Witness. The Norwegian wide player could snub a contract offer from Benfica, potentially forcing the Portuguese side to sell him in the summer transfer window.

In a competitive market for elite attacking talent, Schjelderup has caught the attention of multiple Premier League clubs. Benfica are willing to consider offers starting from the €40 million mark. Schjelderup impressed with cameo appearances for Norway at the World Cup, and the Portuguese side could be forced to sell him if he fails to commit his future at the club.

Schjelderup had West Ham United’s interest back in January, although then-manager Jose Mourinho reportedly blocked the idea of the Norwegian leaving Benfica at the time. Fulham were also keen, and given Marco Silva has taken over Benfica now, Silva’s appointment has no bearing on Schjelderup’s pursuit of a Premier League opportunity.

Liverpool’s interest and competing priorities

With two years left on his current contract, Schjelderup could make his intentions clear to seek a new challenge in England. Liverpool are in the market for a new attacking talent, and while they have already signed Victor Munoz, Schjelderup could be a viable alternative to top target Yan Diomande. Liverpool are expected to bid again for the Ivorian winger, as RB Leipzig are holding out for a substantial fee.

At €40 million, Schjelderup represents an affordable option for Liverpool. However, Liverpool may not view him as a primary target at this stage, as they will want to focus on securing a right-winger once they finalise negotiations for a player like Diomande. Should those talks stall, the Norwegian could emerge as a secondary option.

Tottenham’s pursuit and tactical fit

Tottenham, meanwhile, could view Schjelderup as a key target, given Roberto De Zerbi is eager to strengthen the right side of his attack. They are already in talks for Manchester City’s Savinho, with the Brazilian linked to Tottenham’s left-wing vacancy.

Schjelderup’s style of play, which involves cutting inside combined with technical proficiency and dribbling ability, aligns well with Spurs’ attacking philosophy. At €40 million, Benfica’s valuation places the deal within reach, and Tottenham would be wise to progress negotiations with the Portuguese club ahead of other suitors circling the talent.