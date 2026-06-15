Tottenham talks to sign Savinho set to progress quickly

Tottenham Hotspur are poised to step up pursuit of Manchester City winger Savinho, with talks over a move expected to gather pace in the coming days.

Savinho is keen on joining Tottenham Hotspur ahead of next season, and talks with Manchester City are expected to progress quickly, per a report by Football Insider.

The Brazilian winger, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2024 in a deal worth €40 million, wanted to join Tottenham last summer, but Pep Guardiola blocked his exit. He had shown a lot of promise during his debut campaign, with 16 goal contributions. As a result, the Spanish manager was keen on having him around.

However, the youngster started just seven league games in the recently concluded campaign, and the arrival of Antoine Semenyo during the winter transfer window pushed him further down the pecking order. As a result, the Brazilian international is now ready to push for an exit.

Why does De Zerbi want Savinho?

The 22-year-old is determined to join Spurs, who have revived their interest in his services. Roberto De Zerbi is looking to add more quality on the flanks. Mohammed Kudus and Wilson Odobert are the only out-and-out wingers in his squad, and the Tottenham Hotspur head coach has identified winger depth as a priority.

The Italian tactician wants to bring in a forward who thrives in 1v1 situations, loves to take defenders, has the pace and can make a difference in the final third. Savinho is a perfect fit for his system, and since he has already proven himself in the English top flight, adjusting to life at Spurs won’t be a problem for him.

With the player keen on the move, per reports, personal terms are not expected to pose an obstacle. Both clubs are expected to hold talks in the near future, and those discussions are expected to progress quickly as all parties involved are determined to find a solution.

While Manchester City were reluctant to sell last summer, they have reportedly opened the doors for his exit this time around. Both clubs are expected to make progress in negotiations in the near future to finalise terms.