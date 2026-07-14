AS Roma submit proposal to sign Alejandro Garnacho

Gian Piero Gasperini’s AS Roma have tabled a £30 million offer to sign Chelsea misfit Alejandro Garnacho ahead of next season.

AS Roma have stepped up their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho, submitting an opening proposal to Chelsea as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the new season.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Serie A outfit have proposed an initial loan deal that includes an option to buy worth around £30 million (€35 million). The offer also includes a £4.3 million (€5 million) loan fee, while the purchase clause would become an obligation if certain conditions are met during the spell.

The bid represents Roma’s first formal move for the Argentine international, although it remains below Chelsea’s valuation. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues want £42.7 million to sanction Garnacho’s departure and would ideally prefer a permanent transfer rather than a temporary arrangement.

Why AS Roma want to sign Garnacho?

Roma are in the market for a new winger following Bryan Zaragoza’s return to parent club Bayern Munich after his loan spell, while experienced forward Stephan El Shaarawy has also left after the expiry of his contract. Garnacho has therefore emerged as a priority target to fill a significant void in their attacking department.

The 22-year-old endured a difficult debut campaign after completing a £40 million move from Manchester United to Chelsea last summer. Despite showing flashes of the talent that made him one of the Premier League’s brightest young prospects, he struggled to secure a regular starting role amid fierce competition for places in Chelsea’s attack.

Garnacho started only 22 matches across all competitions and made 43 appearances in total, accumulating just over 2,100 minutes on the pitch. During that time, he contributed 12 goals and assists combined, a respectable return but not enough to establish himself as an undisputed starter at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are now believed to be open to parting ways with the Argentine if their valuation is met, as they continue reshaping the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Whether Roma can bridge the gap between their proposal and Chelsea’s asking price remains to be seen. Negotiations are expected to continue in the coming days as Roma attempt to convince Chelsea to accept a compromise.

If an agreement can be reached, Garnacho could receive the fresh start he is searching for, while Roma would land a dynamic left-winger capable of adding pace, direct running and creativity to their attack.