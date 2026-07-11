AS Roma begin negotiations Alejandro Garnacho

Serie A giants AS Roma are in talks to sign Chelsea misfit Alejandro Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

AS Roma are targeting Alejandro Garnacho as a potential summer signing, with negotiations opened over a loan move from Chelsea. According to Fichajes, AS Roma have already initiated discussions to explore a deal for the 22-year-old, whose future at Stamford Bridge appears increasingly uncertain.

Garnacho is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after struggling to establish himself as a regular starter in an attack packed with quality options. The West London club, who acquired Garnacho from Manchester United in summer 2025 for £40 million, prefer a permanent sale to generate funds and ease attacking congestion.

Roma, however, favour an initial loan, allowing them to evaluate his adaptation to Italian football before committing substantial funds. A compromise could ultimately be reached through a loan agreement containing a purchase option, which is currently viewed as the most realistic solution for both clubs.

While he had a sensational start to his senior career at Old Trafford, Garnacho, who has also been linked with Atletico Madrid, eventually fell out with former boss Ruben Amorim. Lack of regular game time, disciplinary issues in training, and public criticism of the club’s leadership eventually led to his departure.

He was hoping to get his career back on track at Chelsea. However, things haven’t worked out for him. In his 43 outings, he racked up just over 2,100 minutes and finished with 12 goal contributions. Having failed to nail down an important role, the Blues are now looking to get him off their books.

Why as AS Roma keen on Garnacho’s signature?

From a sporting perspective, a move to AS Roma could suit all parties. The Serie A outfit see Garnacho as a player capable of adding pace, directness and unpredictability to their attack. His ability to beat defenders in 1v1 situations, stretch opposition defences and create chances fits the profile the Italian side is seeking this summer.

With Bryan Zaragoza returning to his parent club and Stephan El Shaarawy departing Stadio Olimpico following the expiration of his contract, the Giallorossi are in desperate need of more quality on the flanks.

Regular minutes have been difficult to come by at Chelsea, where competition for attacking places remains intense. Joining Roma would likely offer him a clearer pathway to consistent first-team football, giving him the opportunity to rebuild confidence and rediscover the form that made him one of Europe’s brightest young talents.

Also Read: Five players Chelsea must sell this summer

While negotiations are still in the early stages, both clubs appear open to finding common ground. The biggest obstacle remains the transfer structure rather than the player’s suitability.