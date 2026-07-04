AS Roma make approach for Alejandro Garnacho move

AS Roma will look to sign 22-year-old Argentine international Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea this summer.

According to an update by reputed Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Alejandro Garnacho is the subject of interest from AS Roma. The Serie A giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the struggling 22-year-old Chelsea winger.

Per Alfredo Pedulla, the Blues have received a “poll” from AS Roma. However, they are yet to decide whether they want to sanction a permanent departure or a loan exit for Garnacho in the coming weeks. The Giallorossi will be open to either solution to secure the youngster’s services.

How has Alejandro Garnacho fared at Chelsea?

Alejandro Garnacho has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Chelsea from Manchester United in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 22-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag handing him his breakthrough in the senior setup. However, his stint at Old Trafford ended after a run-in with Ruben Amorim towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Argentine international has shown flashes of brilliance since joining Chelsea, but has been inconsistent thus far, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. However, Garnacho’s stock remains high, with AS Roma among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

What next?

AS Roma’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho is understandable. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as several forwards have departed from Stadio Olimpico this summer. Gian Piero Gasperini has only two wingers in his squad, with the Giallorossi also worried about Matias Soule’s long-term future.

The Argentine winger is a target for several English clubs, and his departure will create a gaping hole in the AS Roma attack. Garnacho has thus emerged as a viable target for the Italian club, and his pacy outlet can immediately make him an asset under Gian Piero Gasperini.

However, recent reports have also linked the 22-year-old with other Serie A clubs, including Napoli. So, AS Roma must accelerate the discussions with Chelsea to secure the former Manchester United winger’s services.