Matias Soule holds talks with Aston Villa, West Ham United

Aston Villa and West Ham United will look to sign 23-year-old Argentine international Matias Soule from Serie A giants AS Roma this summer.

According to an update by Italian journalist Eleonora Trotta, Aston Villa and West Ham United are interested in Matias Soule. The two Premier League clubs are eager to reinforce their attacking options in the ongoing transfer window by signing a new wide attacker, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old AS Roma winger.

Apart from Aston Villa and West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are also reportedly keen on signing the South American winger. Eleonora Trotta has revealed that while the four clubs are in talks to sign the AS Roma attacker, discussions with other clubs are also continuing.

How has Matias Soule fared at AS Roma?

Matias Soule has established himself as one of the most promising young prospects in Serie A since joining AS Roma from Juventus in July 2024. The 23-year-old graduated from the youth division at the Turin-based club but could not become a regular for their senior squad. However, the move to AS Roma has turned things around for him.

The Argentine international was top-notch in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and eight assists in 42 appearances across all competitions while playing his part in AS Roma’s top-four finish in Serie A. Meanwhile, Soule’s progress at the Italian club has stimulated interest from several well-known clubs, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards.

Where will Soule ply his trade next season?

Aston Villa’s interest in Matias Soule is understandable. The Villans are combing the market for a wide attacker, as Jadon Sancho’s loan spell has ended. Additionally, Leon Bailey reportedly faces an uncertain future at Villa Park. With Unai Emery’s team over-dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, they need more productivity from the flanks, making Soule an attractive target.

As for West Ham United, the Hammers need to bolster their squad with multiple top-quality signings to swiftly return to the Premier League. Additionally, they are concerned about Crysencio Summerville’s long-term future amid his links with high-profile clubs. Soule is thus a viable target for West Ham.

However, joining West Ham may not be an attractive prospect due to the East London club’s EFL Championship status. The other three clubs mentioned by Eleonora Trotta can offer UEFA Champions League football. Meanwhile, a summer exit is likely for the Argentine winger amid AS Roma’s push to sign Mason Greenwood, whose arrival will push the player down the pecking order.