Aston Villa submit offer to sign Matias Soule

Aston Villa are hoping to sign Argentine winger Matias Soule from AS Roma during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old winger has done quite well for the Serie A club, and he has the quality to help Aston Villa improve amid their push for a summer deal. They need more quality in the final third, and the 23-year-old would be a long-term investment.

As per a report by Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Aston Villa have already submitted an offer to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether the Italian outfit is prepared to accept it.

The player is reportedly valued at around €35-40 million. The report does not mention whether Aston Villa have submitted an offer in that range, thought meeting AS Roma’s valuation should be no issue for the West Midlands outfit.

Aston Villa could use Soule

Aston Villa have secured UEFA Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to keep improving the team. The Villans were overly dependent on Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers this past season. They need more quality in their attacking unit.

The 23-year-old South American will help create opportunities for his teammates and score as well. He is a young player who will improve with coaching and experience. He could be an asset for Aston Villa.

Soule has 15 goal contributions this season, and he can operate on either flank. His versatility would be a huge bonus for Aston Villa if they can get the deal done. The €35-40 million asking price might seem high right now, but the player is still quite young and has plenty of room for improvement. He could easily justify the investment in future.

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Aston Villa have won the UEFA Europa League and finished fourth in the Premier League table. They have an ambitious project, quality players, and a top-quality manager at their disposal. The Argentine international will certainly be excited about the possibility of joining them. It would be a step up for him. If he can impress in the Premier League with Aston Villa, he might be able to join an elite club in future.