Napoli eyeing Alejandro Garnacho swoop, face competition from three Serie A clubs

Alejandro Garnacho is being heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alejandro Garnacho has not lived up to expectations at Chelsea since arriving from Manchester United in a €47 million deal last summer, and a summer departure may be on the cards. The Blues invested in the former Manchester United player with the hope of helping him develop into a key star. However, his performance has been underwhelming.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, Napoli are interested in signing the Argentine international. The Partenopei need more quality on the flanks, and the former Manchester United winger could be an asset for them.

If the Serie A giants can help him rediscover his form and confidence, it would be a superb investment for them. Meanwhile, they are not the only Italian club interested in the player. A report by AS Roma Live has revealed that they will face competition from Juventus, AC Milan and Roma as well.

The 21-year-old has the technical attributes to thrive in Italy, and he could be a star for any of the four clubs. He needs to join a club where he will get regular opportunities. The youngster requires to play under a manager who has faith in his ability after struggling at Chelsea this season.

Garnacho could use a fresh start

The Madrid-born winger has not been able to deliver at Chelsea, and it could be ideal for the London club to cash in on the player. If they can secure a suitable fee for Garnacho, they will be able to bring in a quality replacement in the summer. The player has managed just 12 goal contributions this season.

Chelsea have endured a disappointing season and missed out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign. They need to improve the team if they want to bounce back strongly. The Blues have brought in a quality manager like Xabi Alonso, and they should look to get rid of the underperformers during the summer window and bring in players who will help them bounce back strongly.

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Garnacho is still a young player with a bright future, and joining the right team could help him fulfil his potential. The slower pace of Serie A should also help him regain his footing, and the success of former Manchester United teammate Rasmus Hojlund at Napoli should motivate him to reunite with the Dane at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.