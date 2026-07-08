Atletico Madrid eyeing loan move for Alejandro Garnacho

Atletico Madrid are targeting a season-long loan move for Alejandro Garnacho ahead of the new campaign, with the 22-year-old Argentine winger emerging as a surprise target for Diego Simeone.

Alejandro Garnacho joined Chelsea from Manchester United last summer and is believed to be assessing his options after an inconsistent first season at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine attacker has also been linked with multiple Italian clubs.

Born in Madrid, the Argentina international spent five years in Atletico Madrid’s academy before leaving for Manchester United in 2020. Since then, he has developed into one of the most exciting young attacking talents in Europe, earning international recognition with Argentina and making a name for himself in the Premier League.

According to Fichajes, Los Rojiblancos have identified Garnacho as a player capable of adding pace, creativity and directness to their attack. Simeone is said to be a strong admirer of the winger’s explosive style and believes he could fit seamlessly into Atletico’s high-intensity system if a temporary deal can be agreed.

His first season at Chelsea has not gone entirely according to plan. Despite making regular appearances across all competitions, Garnacho struggled to consistently influence matches. Reports suggest the winger is keen to secure regular first-team football, making a loan switch an attractive option if it guarantees more minutes on the pitch.

Garnacho could be a handy option

From Atletico Madrid’s perspective, the deal represents a relatively low-risk opportunity to strengthen their attacking options without committing to a significant transfer fee. The club are expected to be active in the market this summer as they continue to reshape their squad, and a loan agreement would allow them to assess Garnacho’s long-term suitability before considering a permanent move.

Whether Chelsea would be willing to sanction such a move remains uncertain. While earlier reports indicated the London club were open to discussing a loan, more recent claims suggest they may now prefer a permanent sale if Garnacho is deemed surplus to requirements. The club’s final stance could depend on incoming transfers and the coaching staff’s plans before the transfer window closes, though a price tag of £90 million has been set.

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For now, discussions remain in the exploratory stage, but Atletico Madrid’s interest underscores Garnacho’s enduring reputation as one of the brightest young forwards in European football. Should negotiations progress, a reunion between player and former club could become one of the more intriguing transfer stories of the summer.