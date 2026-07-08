Chelsea want £60 million for Alejandro Garnacho amid Como, Napoli links

Chelsea could seek around £60 million to sell Alejandro Garnacho, although their actual valuation of the Argentine winger is much higher.

Chelsea are willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho for around £60 million this summer, according to TeamTalk, significantly below their £90 million valuation. Napoli and Como are the Italian clubs circling the Argentine winger.

The Blues’ actual valuation of Garnacho sits at around £90 million, though at that price few clubs are expected to meet Chelsea’s asking price, given his underwhelming form last season.

Garnacho joined Chelsea in a £40 million deal from Manchester United in August 2025, a move that seemed prudent at the time. However, his output has since disappointed: in 43 matches across all competitions last season, he produced eight goals and four assists, with only one of those goals coming in the Premier League.

In March, reports suggested Chelsea were prepared to offload the attacker in the summer window. That willingness now appears to centre on a £60 million sale—half again the fee Chelsea paid just a year ago.

Serie A interest, but questions remain

AS Roma have shown loose interest in Garnacho. Napoli have been pursuing the winger for weeks, and are now joined by Como, Serie A’s recent high-performers, in the chase.

Napoli and Como, however, may lack the funds to meet Chelsea’s £60 million asking price. That assessment rests on their previous activity in the Premier League player market: both clubs typically operate on tighter budgets than England’s top six.

Como spent substantially to sign Nico Paz permanently from Real Madrid and are unlikely to commit similar funds again this window. As for Napoli, they may have the financial capacity to stretch toward £60 million, but Garnacho’s performances last season may give them pause.

Chelsea could struggle to offload the Argentine winger at their current asking price unless a Saudi club enters the equation. Reports suggest Garnacho is open to a move to the Middle East, and a lucrative financial and sporting offer could accelerate a transfer away from Stamford Bridge.