Chelsea ready to sell Alejandro Garnacho for £45 million

Chelsea are prepared to part ways with Alejandro Garnacho this summer, with the Blues actively working on the Argentine winger’s departure.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have placed a clear valuation on Alejandro Garnacho as they look to facilitate a permanent transfer. Clubs outside England will have to pay around €50 million to sign the Argentina international, while Premier League sides would need to meet a higher asking price of £45 million.

The west London club are not considering a loan move and are instead focused on securing a permanent sale before the transfer window closes. Romano reports that Garnacho is understood to be training away from the first-team group, with the club working closely with his representatives to find the best solution for his future.

The situation mirrors that of midfielder Andrey Santos, who is also expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Chelsea’s stance makes it increasingly clear that Garnacho does not feature in Alonso’s long-term plans despite arriving at the club only last year in a deal worth around £40 million from Manchester United.

The Argentine endured a frustrating debut campaign in blue. While he showed flashes of his ability, Garnacho struggled to establish himself as a regular starter amid fierce competition for attacking places. He started only 22 matches across all competitions and made 43 appearances in total, accumulating just over 2,100 minutes on the pitch.

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Garnacho

During that time, the winger managed 12 goal contributions, a respectable return but not enough to cement an important role in Chelsea’s attacking setup. With fierce competition for places and Alonso looking to reshape the squad to suit his tactical philosophy, the club has opted to capitalise on his market value.

Chelsea believe Garnacho still possesses significant market value thanks to his age, Premier League experience and undeniable potential. As a result, they are unwilling to entertain cut-price offers and will only sanction a move if their valuation is met.

Interest in the Argentina international is expected to grow over the coming weeks, particularly from clubs looking to add pace, directness and creativity to their attacking ranks. Chelsea, meanwhile, are hopeful that working closely with the player’s camp will help accelerate negotiations.

With negotiations expected to accelerate over the coming weeks, Garnacho’s departure looks very likely after a season where he was the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons.