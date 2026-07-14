Benfica raise Andreas Schjelderup price after World Cup exploits

Benfica are facing a growing decision over one of their brightest young attackers after an impressive World Cup campaign

Andreas Schjelderup entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a talented squad option for Norway and finished it as one of the tournament’s most noticeable emerging players. His performances against elite opposition have strengthened his reputation and increased attention from several Premier League clubs.

The 22-year-old delivered two assists for Erling Haaland during Norway’s victory over Brazil before scoring a spectacular goal against England in the quarter-finals. Those displays helped him force his way into the starting side and demonstrated that he can influence matches on the biggest international stage. According to A Bola via Sports Witness, Benfica have now raised their valuation of Schjelderup from around €40 million to at least €50 million.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been linked with the winger, but any interested club will now have to pay considerably more than expected before the World Cup. Although Benfica head coach Marco Silva wants to retain him, the Portuguese giants are also considering a major summer sale to finance improvements elsewhere. Schjelderup is under contract until 2028 and has a €100 million release clause, giving the Eagles a strong negotiating position.

However, his contractual situation is becoming more complicated. Reports suggest he has either rejected or become reluctant to accept a proposed three-year extension worth approximately €18 million, with the winger considering a move away from Lisbon.

The Premier League is believed to be his preferred destination. Further talks involving Silva, Benfica president Rui Costa and general director Mario Branco are expected after Schjelderup completes his post-World Cup break.

Why Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring Schjelderup closely

Schjelderup offers a highly attractive blend of technical ability, directness, and positional flexibility. He is most comfortable starting from the left before moving into central areas, where his close control and quick decision-making allow him to combine with teammates or attack the penalty area.

For Liverpool, his pace and willingness to press would suit Andoni Iraola’s vertical, high-intensity system. He could provide width before making aggressive runs behind the opposition’s defensive line. The Reds have been after the youngster for a while, with him having passed on a move to Anfield at 17. Chelsea may view him as another versatile attacker capable of operating across several roles, while Tottenham could use his creativity and one-versus-one ability within Roberto De Zerbi’s possession structure.

The question is whether his development justifies Benfica’s new price. The Norwegian’s 17 goal contributions last season and World Cup performances suggest significant upside, but €50 million remains a substantial investment for a player still establishing himself at the highest level.

Is Schjelderup worth Benfica’s new valuation?

The World Cup has undoubtedly strengthened Benfica’s position, but interested clubs should avoid paying purely for tournament momentum. Schjelderup has the talent to thrive in England, yet €50 million should only be considered if a clear first-team pathway exists. Liverpool appear the strongest tactical fit, although Benfica may ultimately secure their desired fee if multiple Premier League clubs begin bidding.