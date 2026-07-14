Benfica set to demand €40 million to sell Andreas Schjelderup

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham will have to fork out €40 million to sign Benfica attacking sensation Andreas Schjelderup.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham are monitoring Andreas Schjelderup, who made quite an impact during the World Cup. While he is protected by a €100 million release clause, Benfica would be open to a potential departure for €40 million.

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, the 22-year-old has emerged as a player to watch during the transfer window as uncertainty continues to surround his future in Portugal. Although Schjelderup still has two years remaining on his contract, he is yet to respond to Benfica’s offer of a new deal, largely because of his long-standing ambition to test himself in the Premier League.

That stance has attracted the attention of several English clubs. Chelsea are monitoring Schjelderup’s profile but remain reluctant to commit to Benfica’s €40 million valuation immediately, sources at the club suggest. With Alejandro Garnacho expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, the Blues are searching for a player capable of operating on the left wing, and Schjelderup fits the profile they are looking for.

The Portuguese giants, meanwhile, are standing firm. Benfica have no intention of accepting less than €40 million, while Schjelderup’s contract also contains a €100 million release clause, giving the club a strong negotiating position if interest intensifies.

Chelsea could face stiff competition

Both Liverpool and Tottenham are understood to be monitoring Schjelderup’s progress and could enter the race should an opportunity arise later in the window. His desire to move to England is likely to encourage potential suitors, even if Benfica remain determined to maximise the transfer fee.

The Reds have already added Victor Munoz to their ranks, so a move for Schjelderup will only make sense if Cody Gakpo were to leave the club. With Richarlison‘s future up in the air, Spurs can certainly look at the youngster as an interesting option to provide competition to Wilson Odobert.

Schjelderup, 22, contributed seven goals and six assists in 28 appearances under Jose Mourinho last season and has impressed at international level with Norway at the FIFA World Cup, demonstrating the technical ability and creativity that has made him one of Europe’s exciting attacking talents.

For now, Benfica remain confident in their position. Any club hoping to secure Schjelderup’s signature will have to meet the Portuguese side’s financial demands, with the Eagles showing no willingness to negotiate below the €40 million mark.