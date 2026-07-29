Benfica prepare contract offer for Andreas Schjelderup amid Premier League links.

Andreas Schjelderup’s future is set to become one of Benfica’s biggest priorities as the Portuguese giants prepare for another season of competing on multiple fronts.

The Norwegian winger has attracted growing interest from several Premier League clubs following an impressive campaign, but Benfica are determined to retain one of their brightest young talents. Rather than entertaining transfer discussions immediately, the Lisbon club are now focusing on securing Schjelderup’s long-term future before making any decisions on potential offers.

According to reports from Record and O Jogo via Sport Witness, Benfica are preparing to reopen contract negotiations with the 22-year-old after their Europa League qualifier against St. Gallen. The outcome of those talks is expected to play a significant role in determining how the club respond to interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool later in the transfer window.

Benfica keen to secure long-term commitment

Schjelderup has returned to Benfica following his extended break after the World Cup and has rejoined Marco Silva’s squad for pre-season preparations. The Benfica manager has made it clear that he wants the Norway international to remain an important part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Club officials share that view, particularly after the winger’s impressive performances during the second half of last season and on the international stage. Benfica initially presented Schjelderup with a contract extension in May, but the proposal remains unsigned.

Despite the delay, club president Rui Costa has insisted there is no indication that the player wants to leave. Schjelderup remains under contract until 2028, while his current agreement includes a €100 million release clause, placing Benfica in a strong negotiating position.

Premier League clubs continue to monitor developments

Tottenham have been repeatedly linked with the Norwegian winger throughout the summer and are understood to have explored the conditions of a possible transfer. Chelsea and Liverpool are also monitoring the situation closely, while Roma have been credited with interest from Serie A.

However, Benfica maintain that no formal offers have been received for the winger despite the widespread speculation. The Eagles believe the upcoming contract discussions will provide greater clarity over Schjelderup’s long-term intentions.

Should he agree fresh terms, Benfica’s position would become even stronger and any prospective suitors would face an even greater challenge in securing his signature. If negotiations fail to produce an agreement, interest from the Premier League could intensify before the transfer window closes.

Benfica hold virtually every advantage in this situation as Schjelderup is under contract until 2028, carries a €100 million release clause and, according to the club, has not expressed any desire to leave.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool may admire the winger, but without a willingness from either the player or Benfica to push for a transfer, there is little immediate prospect of a deal. The upcoming contract talks therefore feel far more significant than any external interest and could ultimately decide whether Schjelderup remains in Lisbon for years to come.