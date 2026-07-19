Tottenham set to initiate discussions to sign Andreas Schjelderup

Tottenham are set to open formal discussions with Benfica over a deal for winger Andreas Schjelderup, as they look to strengthen their attacking options before the summer transfer window closes.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are ready to move beyond initial enquiries and negotiate a deal for highly-rated Norwegian international Andreas Schjelderup rather than trigger his substantial release clause of £100 million.

Schjelderup has emerged as one of Europe’s most sought-after young attackers following an impressive campaign for Benfica and a series of eye-catching performances for Norway at the World Cup. The 22-year-old showcased his creativity and composure on the biggest stage, contributing to four goals as Norway enjoyed a memorable run to the quarter-finals, significantly enhancing his reputation among Premier League clubs.

Benfica are understood to value the player highly, with reports indicating his contract contains a release clause worth around £100 million. Spurs believe negotiation could lower the fee significantly.

Comfortable operating on the left wing or in more central attacking positions, Schjelderup combines technical ability, pace and creativity with a strong work ethic. His versatility would offer Roberto De Zerbi additional tactical flexibility, particularly in a system that demands dynamic wide forwards capable of creating and scoring goals.

Can Spurs get the Schjelderup deal done?

De Zerbi has been overseeing a significant rebuild since taking charge at Tottenham, with much of the North London club’s recruitment focused on reinforcing the defence and midfield; attention is now expected to shift towards adding greater quality in the final third.

The Norwegian winger enjoyed a productive season with Benfica, registering 11 goals and six assists across all competitions before taking that form into international football. His World Cup displays convinced several Premier League clubs he is ready for English football.

Competition for his signature could still complicate Tottenham’s pursuit, with recent reports linking him with Chelsea. Benfica face no immediate pressure to sell unless a bid meets their valuation, strengthening their negotiating stance.

Also Read: From Relegation Scare to Rebuild: Five players Tottenham should sell this summer

With the transfer window offering limited time, Spurs are preparing to test Benfica’s resolve through direct negotiation rather than triggering his £100 million release clause.