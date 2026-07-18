Tottenham register interest in Andreas Schjelderup

Tottenham are keen on acquiring the services of Benfica attacking sensation Andreas Schjelderup, who impressed at the World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur have stepped up their interest in Benfica winger Andreas Schjelderup after his impressive performances at the World Cup, according to Football Insider.

Schjelderup enjoyed an excellent season with SL Benfica, contributing 10 goals and seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions. His consistent displays earned him a regular place in Norway’s starting XI at the World Cup, where he further enhanced his reputation on the biggest stage.

The winger played a key role in Norway’s run to the quarter-finals. He produced two assists in a memorable victory over Brazil before finding the back of the net in the quarter-final clash against England, despite Norway eventually bowing out of the tournament.

A move has become increasingly likely as Schjelderup is reluctant to sign a new contract with Benfica and wants to move to the Premier League. The Portuguese giants are therefore facing the possibility of losing one of their brightest attacking talents this summer if an acceptable offer arrives.

Why do Tottenham want Norway’s World Cup star?

Tottenham’s interest is driven by their desire to strengthen the left side of the attack. Manager Roberto De Zerbi is seeking greater competition for the left flank, unconvinced by current options. With the versatile Richarlison’s future in doubt, Spurs have prioritised left-flank recruitment, while De Zerbi wants to add depth to challenge Wilson Odobert for the starting role.

Schjelderup’s pace and creativity make him an attractive option. Comfortable operating on either flank while also capable of playing in more central attacking roles, the Norwegian fits the profile Tottenham are targeting as they reshape their frontline.

His technical quality and direct style have made him one of the standout young attackers in Portuguese football, and his World Cup displays have only strengthened the belief that he is ready to make the next step in his career.

For Benfica, the situation remains delicate. With Schjelderup reluctant to commit to a new contract, the club may have to consider offers rather than risk seeing his value diminish. Tottenham have now positioned themselves among the interested clubs by establishing contact, although negotiations are still at an early stage.