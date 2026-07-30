Leeds United face La Liga competition for Julian Brandt

Leeds United face challenges in the race for Julian Brandt, as competition from elsewhere threatens the arrival of the 30-year-old German.

Julian Brandt, the 30-year-old German free agent, faces heightened competition as Real Sociedad challenges Leeds United for his signature. As per TEAMtalk, the La Liga club have emerged as serious contenders in what has been a summer-long pursuit by the Elland Road side.

Brandt is one of the high-profile free agents available in the market, and Leeds United have been leading the race for most of the summer. The 30-year-old German, a former Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen star, has played over 520 games at the highest level across those two clubs.

Leeds have reportedly been chasing Brandt since the summer window began, with the attacking midfielder also leaning towards making the switch. Should he depart Bundesliga football, it would be his first move outside Germany for a playing career overseas.

Brandt reportedly visited Leeds United’s training facility earlier as speculation over a move intensified, but there is still no agreement between the parties. He also had an offer from Ajax, according to reports, with the suggestion that Brandt preferred a switch to Leeds United.

Leeds United face competition

With Leeds United still optimistic about a move, they now face a significant challenge from Real Sociedad, who have made a compelling offer for the 30-year-old German. The La Liga outfit are attempting to lure Brandt with a strong proposal and the prospect of European competition. Sociedad won the Copa del Rey, which secures European football for the club — a factor Brandt prioritises.

English clubs retain a salary advantage over La Liga counterparts, which could prove decisive in negotiations. While Sociedad offer continental football and a clear pathway to Champions League qualification, Leeds’ financial muscle may ultimately prove the stronger pull.

Leeds United’s summer business

While they remain in the hunt for Brandt, and Farke is hoping he can lure him to the club, Leeds United have secured some key business up to now. Earlier, they signed Harry Wilson on a free transfer from Fulham, while they have secured an agreement for James Trafford to become their new No.1 keeper.

They also signed Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović from Sassuolo. Overall, Leeds have made substantial moves this summer and will hope to further strengthen the squad to reflect their ambitions of progressing in the top flight.