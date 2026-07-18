Jurgen Brandt visits Leeds United training facility amid talks for summer move

Leeds United are exploring opportunities to add greater creativity and experience to Daniel Farke’s squad ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Whites are particularly interested in players capable of operating between the lines and providing a more consistent supply of chances in the final third.That search has led them towards one of the most prominent players currently available on a free transfer, although competition for his signature is expected to be considerable.

According to Sky Sports, Julian Brandt’s father and representative, Jurgen Brandt, reportedly visited Leeds United’s Thorp Arch training facility this week as discussions continued over a potential move to Elland Road.

The 30-year-old is available without a transfer fee after his contract with Borussia Dortmund expired at the end of last month. Leeds have been tracking the Germany international for several weeks and are now attempting to determine whether an agreement can be reached over personal terms.

Brandt is attracting interest from several major European clubs. AS Roma and Juventus have both explored the possibility of signing him, although reports from Italy suggest the midfielder is presently more likely to continue his career in the Premier League.

Leeds United hoping German connections can influence Brandt

Leeds face a difficult battle given that several of Brandt’s admirers may be able to offer Champions League football. However, the Yorkshire club can present the midfielder with a prominent role and several familiar connections.

A move to Elland Road would reunite Brandt with compatriot Anton Stach, while he would also work under countryman Daniel Farke. Those relationships could help Leeds sell their project to a player who would immediately become one of the most experienced and technically accomplished members of the squad.

Brandt is primarily an attacking midfielder but can also operate from either flank. Should Farke retain the system used towards the end of last season, the former Borussia Dortmund player could feature as one of two advanced creators behind the centre-forward.

His versatility would allow Leeds to adjust their shape without sacrificing creativity, while his ability to carry the ball and combine in tight spaces could prove particularly valuable against compact Premier League defences.

Brandt would bring elite-level experience to the Leeds squad

Brandt began his senior career with Bayer Leverkusen, registering 42 goals and 52 assists across 215 appearances before joining Borussia Dortmund in 2019. He went on to contribute 57 goals and 70 assists during seven seasons with the Black and Yellows, establishing himself as a reliable creator at Bundesliga and Champions League level.

The midfielder has also earned 48 senior caps for Germany, giving Leeds the kind of international experience that could help a relatively young squad adapt to the demands of top-flight football. Signing Brandt on a free transfer would represent an ambitious statement from Leeds.

His wages are likely to be significant, and competition from clubs offering European football cannot be ignored, but his creativity and versatility would address an obvious need in Farke’s squad. The visit from his father suggests Leeds are genuine contenders rather than merely monitoring the situation. Convincing Brandt that he will occupy a central role at Elland Road may be their strongest argument.