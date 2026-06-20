Leeds United behind Atletico Madrid, AS Roma in Julian Brandt race

Leeds United are interested in signing 30-year-old German international Julian Brandt in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid and AS Roma are also interested in Julian Brandt, and the two European giants are the front-runners to secure his services in the ongoing transfer window.

Brandt was also linked with Arsenal last month, but those links have cooled. The 30-year-old is a free agent after his contract expired with Borussia Dortmund. He could prove to be an excellent investment for Leeds United if they manage to get the deal done.

The West Yorkshire outfit survived in the Premier League last season, and they will look to build on that, which explains their interest in top-class players like Brandt. They need to keep improving the team to compete regularly in the Premier League. Adding more goals and creativity to the team would be a wise decision.

The German international can create opportunities and score goals. He is versatile enough to operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as on the wing. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke for Leeds United.

The Whites need to improve multiple areas of the squad during the summer transfer window, and they simply cannot afford to pass up on the opportunity to sign the German international for free. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the 30-year-old to join the club.

Other top clubs keen on Brandt

Atletico Madrid and AS Roma could be more attractive options for the player. They will be able to offer him European football for the upcoming campaign. They are bigger clubs with better players at their disposal. Additionally, joining Atletico will give Brandt the opportunity to compete for the league title.

There is no doubt that joining Leeds United will be a bit of a step back for the player after playing for a top club like Borussia Dortmund. The German international is certainly good enough to regularly fight for trophies. He might choose to join a big club this summer.

The 30-year-old playmaker has been linked with a move to England in the past. He scored 11 goals last season and picked up four assists. If Leeds United manage to convince him to join the club, it would be a huge coup for them.