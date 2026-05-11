Arsenal ready to offer €7-8 million-a-year deal to Julian Brandt

Arsenal are preparing a €7-8 million-a-year deal to beat Aston Villa and Barcelona to the signature of Julian Brandt.

Julian Brandt’s future has become a massive talking point as the German international is all set to be available for free this summer. With his contract running out at Borussia Dortmund, he is ready for a new challenge, and there is interest in his services from Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Barcelona.

According to a report from Fussballdaten, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal seem determined to beat the competition to his signature. They are willing to offer him a €7-8 million-a-year deal plus a significant signing bonus to lure him to North London.

Aston Villa could also put forward a lucrative contract offer, while Barcelona might still have the edge despite their financial struggles, as the player prefers a move to Spain.

Brandt joined Dortmund back in 2019 from Bayer Leverkusen, and he hasn’t looked back since. The attacking midfielder has featured in a variety of roles for the team and has done wonders for them during his seven-year spell.

His ability to control the ball in tight spaces, to dictate the tempo, and his creativity have stood out. While he still has a lot of football left in him, Dortmund decided against handing him a new deal, as they were keen on making room on their wage bill.

Allowing him to leave for free is their way of thanking him for his incredible service over the years. With a player of his quality available for free, all top clubs are keeping tabs on him.

European giants to battle for Brandt

Aston Villa might find it difficult to keep hold of Morgan Rogers, and they could look at Brandt as an ideal replacement. With Harvey Elliot and Jadon Sancho’s future also uncertain, pushing for the German international would certainly make sense.

While Barcelona already have Fermin Lopez and Dani Olmo for the number ten role, Hansi Flick seeks more quality and experience in the number ten role. Brandt could further bolster the Spanish club, and he does have a long-standing desire to play in that part of Europe.

However, it seems Arsenal are the ones who are pushing hard to take the lead. Not only are they ready to offer him wages similar to what he currently earns, but they are also willing to offer him a decent signing bonus. The 30-year-old could provide competition to Martin Odegaard at the North London club. His arrival could also allow them to use Eberechi Eze in more advanced roles.