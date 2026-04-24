Atletico Madrid rival Arsenal in Julian Brandt race, working on deal

Atletico Madrid will reportedly compete with Arsenal in the race to sign 29-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt in a Bosman move this summer.

A report by Spanish outlet MARCA has revealed that Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window, and Mateu Alemany is working on a bargain deal. Brandt’s impending departure as a free agent has made him an appealing target for prospective suitors, and he is also a target for Arsenal.

How has Julian Brandt fared in the Bundesliga?

Julian Brandt has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga in the past decade. Born in Bremen, the 29-year-old spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academies at SC Borgfeld and FC Oberneuland before graduating from the youth division at VfL Wolfsburg. However, the experienced attacker rose in prominence during his spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brandt has been with Borussia Dortmund since July 2019, and he has been a pivotal figure for them in the last half a dozen years. The 48-cap German international has been solid thus far in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing 3 assists in 37 appearances across all competitions. His consistency and versatility have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after free agents. However, he will leave the Bundesliga club as a free agent, and the situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, including Arsenal and Atletico Madrid.

Why Atletico Madrid and Arsenal Need Brandt

Julian Brandt has been on Arsenal’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest makes sense, as Mikel Arteta wants more productivity from the left flank, and Brandt’s ability to play as a wide attacker makes him an appealing target. Additionally, the player can share game time with Eberechi Eze and Martin Odegaard in the central areas if required.

As for Atletico Madrid, Los Rojiblancos will dip into the market for a versatile attacker this summer, as they are preparing for life after Antoine Griezmann. The veteran Frenchman has announced his impending departure from Estadio Metropolitano, and signing a productive attacker like Brandt to replace him will be a step in the right direction.

However, a Bosman move for the 29-year-old German international will not be straightforward, as recent reports have linked him with several European giants. Nevertheless, with Mateu Alemany already working on a Bosman deal, Atletico Madrid will aim to beat Arsenal and others to his signature.