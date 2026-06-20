Leeds United line up Bosman move for Julian Brandt

Leeds United are ready to explore a Bosman move for Julian Brandt when he leaves Borussia Dortmund once his contract expires there.

Leeds United are targeting Julian Brandt on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund, according to TalkSport, as Daniel Farke seeks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the new season. The 29-year-old German international is set to leave Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer when his contract expires, and should he join Leeds, it would mark the first time he plays outside Germany.

Having spent his entire career in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund, Brandt has amassed over 520 appearances across both clubs combined. At Dortmund since 2019, he compiled 57 goals and 70 assists across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the club’s best recent signings. Brandt bid farewell to the Borussia Dortmund faithful following their final home game of the season and is now available as a free agent.

Farke’s pursuit and Leeds’ attacking ambitions

Farke is intent on strengthening Leeds United ahead of the new season, with the firm aim of scaling to new heights and avoiding a relegation battle. Eager to bolster his attacking depth, the German manager could pursue his compatriot Brandt. Leeds United could open talks with the player’s camp over a potential deal, with Farke’s presence as a manager potentially aiding negotiations given their shared nationality.

Leeds United are planning to strengthen their attack, amid reported links to Levante’s Carlos Espi as well as Juventus’ Lois Openda, among others. However, signing the experienced German international could resemble a significant coup, adding a different layer to their work in the final third.

Competition from Champions League clubs

The report highlights Leeds United’s interest alongside competition from clubs playing in the Champions League. Previously, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were reportedly interested, signalling that elite European sides are pursuing the free agent as an opportunistic signing.

Similarly, Aston Villa and Barcelona were reportedly linked, with the former likely to push for the arrival if the financial and sporting conditions suit them. Despite the presence of Champions League suitors, Leeds United could position themselves as firm contenders. Leeds could move quickly, leveraging Farke’s status as a German manager to accelerate negotiations over personal terms.