Leeds United intensifying efforts to sign Julian Brandt this summer

Leeds United will look to sign 30-year-old Borussia Dortmund playmaker Julian Brandt in a Bosman move this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Julian Brandt is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 30-year-old departing Borussia Dortmund playmaker.

Per TEAMtalk, Leeds United and Brandt remain “locked in talks” over what will be an ambitious move from the West Yorkshire outfit. The Premier League outfit are hoping that three German influences may prove key in the efforts to land the experienced playmaker in the coming weeks.

How has Julian Brandt fared in the Bundesliga?

Julian Brandt has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga in the past decade. Born in Bremen, the 30-year-old spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academies at SC Borgfeld and FC Oberneuland before graduating from the youth division at VfL Wolfsburg. However, the experienced attacker rose in prominence during his spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brandt has been with Borussia Dortmund since July 2019, and he has been a pivotal figure for them in the last half a dozen years. The German international was solid in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists in 41 outings in all competitions. His consistency and versatility have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after free agents, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why Leeds United need Brandt

Leeds United’s interest in Julian Brandt makes sense. Daniel Farke is eager to add more versatility and variety to his team’s attack, and he is eager to add a productive playmaker who can take some of the goalscoring burden off Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s shoulders while also being in charge of creating chances from open play.

Brandt, with his eye for a goal and vision, fits the bill to be a dual solution in the advanced areas. However, while the Whites remain in talks to sign the outgoing Borussia Dortmund playmaker, recent reports have suggested that they are behind Atletico Madrid and AS Roma in the race to sign him.

But with Daniel Farke and Anton Stach present at the West Yorkshire club, they will hope to turn Brandt’s head. Leeds United will also aim to use the influence of Jurgen Klopp, the head of global soccer at Red Bull, to tempt the German international to move to Elland Road ahead of the 2026/27 season.