Julian Brandt prefers Leeds United move after Ajax offer

Julian Brandt prefers a Bosman move to Leeds United over Ajax this summer after leaving Borussia Dortmund as a free agent.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Zinny Boswell and Luca Bendoni, Julian Brandt is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 30-year-old departing Borussia Dortmund playmaker.

Per Zinny Boswell and Luca Bendoni, the former Borussia Dortmund star has also received an offer from Ajax, with the Eredivisie giants keen on securing his services in a bargain move. However, Brandt has made his choice between the two clubs, picking Elland Road as his preferred destination.

How has Julian Brandt fared in the Bundesliga?

Julian Brandt has been one of the most accomplished players in the Bundesliga in the past decade. Born in Bremen, the 30-year-old spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academies at SC Borgfeld and FC Oberneuland before graduating from the youth division at VfL Wolfsburg. However, the experienced attacker rose in prominence during his spell with Bayer Leverkusen.

Brandt spent seven seasons with Borussia Dortmund after moving to Signal Iduna Park in July 2019, and he was a pivotal figure for them. The German international was solid in the 2025/26 season, scoring 11 goals and providing 4 assists in 41 outings in all competitions. His consistency and versatility have made him one of Europe’s most sought-after free agents, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why Leeds United need Brandt

Leeds United’s interest in Julian Brandt makes sense. Daniel Farke is eager to add more versatility and variety to his team’s attack, and he is eager to add a productive playmaker who can take some of the goalscoring burden off Dominic Calvert-Lewin while also being in charge of creating chances from open play.

Brandt, with his eye for a goal and vision, fits the bill to be a twin-pronged solution in the advanced areas. However, while the Whites remain in talks to sign the outgoing Borussia Dortmund playmaker, he has also received an offer from Ajax, though his father recently visited the training facilities in West Yorkshire.

Ajax’s interest also made sense, as the Dutch giants desperately need a creative reinforcement to bridge the gap to PSV Eindhoven. However, per Zinny Boswell and Luca Bendoni, while Ajax may be behind Leeds for Brandt’s signature, the German international may change his stance if he receives an offer from a Serie A club.