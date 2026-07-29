Torino set to sign Lucas Perri

Torino are closing in on a loan move for Lucas Perri, as Leeds United could sanction an exit as soon as they announce a replacement.

According to Sky Sports, Lucas Perri is closing in on a switch to Italian side Torino on loan for the upcoming season. There is a possible agreement in place with Leeds United, who could sanction an exit for the goalkeeper as soon as they announce a replacement.

Leeds have already lost third-choice Illan Meslier to Arsenal on a free transfer and Karl Darlow to Manchester United on a Bosman deal. Daniel Farke’s side were reportedly open to selling Perri if a viable offer came in. Torino’s interest has now accelerated that exit.

Lucas Perri close to leaving Leeds United

Perri was the subject of interest from Torino, with the Italian stopper reportedly pushing to leave Leeds United once their admiration became apparent. A deal was reportedly held up as Leeds United were eager to secure replacements before allowing the 28-year-old to leave.

Leeds United are close to finalising a move for James Trafford, as David Ornstein reported that the club are close to an agreement with Manchester City for a £40 million fee. Barring complications, Trafford’s move appears imminent.

As soon as Trafford is announced, Leeds United will sanction a loan move for Perri to join Torino. The agreement may include a buy option to make the move permanent next summer, although there is no clarity on the figures involved in the purchase option.

Leeds United to sign more goalkeepers

Trafford is expected to arrive and assume the role of No. 1 between the sticks ahead of the new season. However, with the departures of Darlow and Meslier, Leeds United are expected to stay active in the goalkeeper market, as a few more options could make their way to Elland Road.

There were reported links to Norway’s Orjan Nyland as a potential option, while Parma’s Zion Suzuki was also linked previously. The latter is now unlikely to join Leeds United, especially if Trafford arrives, as the Japanese international is eager to remain a first-choice goalkeeper either at Parma or elsewhere, with many other teams reportedly interested. Overall, Leeds United will look to bring in more goalkeepers, with gaps still to fill.