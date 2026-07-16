Lucas Perri pushing for Leeds United exit amid Torino links

Lucas Perri is keen to leave Leeds United this summer after losing his No. 1 spot, as Torino are eager to explore what seems like a difficult move.

Leeds United are on the verge of revamping their goalkeeping ranks, with Lucas Perri potentially the next to leave. According to Football Insider, the Brazilian stopper is eager to quit Elland Road in search of a key role elsewhere, as Torino are keen to explore a move that may prove difficult because of his potential asking price.

Lucas Perri joined Leeds United from Lyon, with the Premier League side paying €16 million to sign the Brazilian from the Ligue 1 club last summer. Having started the season as the No. 1 choice between the posts, the Brazilian lost his place to Karl Darlow midway through the campaign, making only 16 league appearances.

Though Darlow has joined Manchester United in a Bosman move, Perri is unconvinced that he will be the starting goalkeeper next season. As a result, he is prepared to leave the club in search of regular opportunities elsewhere, with Torino heavily linked to a move.

Torino keen to explore a challenging move

Torino are eager to bring Perri to Serie A and likely hand him the No. 1 role at the club ahead of the new season. Leeds United are open to selling Perri, according to reports, but they would certainly demand a significant fee that at least covers their investment from last summer.

As a result, the Serie A side will be expected to pay more than the €16 million Leeds United spent on Perri last summer. That is the difficult part for the Serie A club, who are keen to explore a loan deal with a buy option, something the Premier League side may oppose.

Leeds United are eager to sell Perri and get him off their books for good, but the financial details of any deal will determine whether Torino can complete a move. There are therefore plenty of challenges, with the Granata expected to hold talks with the English club to find a solution.

Leeds United set for goalkeeping revamp

Leeds United may feel it is necessary to sell Perri permanently to help fund the signing of new goalkeepers. Not only have they lost Darlow, but third-choice keeper Illan Meslier has also joined Arsenal for free. Should Perri leave, they will part ways with all three of last season’s first-team goalkeepers.

There are links to Orjan Nyland among others, as Leeds United are actively searching for new keepers. The Norwegian may have to contend with competition for the role, as Daniel Farke will look to bring in an undisputed No. 1 in the summer and possibly a third-choice goalkeeper to complete the revamp of the goalkeeping department.