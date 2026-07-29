Arsenal eyeing Ibrahim Mbaye as Vinicius Junior alternative

Arsenal are eyeing alternatives to Vinicius Junior, with PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye featuring on the list, although a move could be unlikely

Arsenal are targeting Vinicius Junior as their primary left-wing option this summer, though they are keeping alternatives in reserve should the Real Madrid star remain unavailable. Per Caught Offside, PSG’s Ibrahim Mbaye features among those backup options.

Mikel Arteta is eager to make a statement signing this summer. David Ornstein reported Arsenal’s interest in Vinicius Junior amid the Brazilian’s ongoing contract negotiations with Real Madrid.

The Gunners are prepared to make a significant financial commitment to sign the winger, and Real Madrid have reportedly made a contract offer to his camp, with factors around his immediate future likely to get clearer in the coming period.

Though Vinicius reportedly prefers staying at Real Madrid, Arsenal are banking on the possibility that fresh terms fail to materialise. Mikel Arteta would seemingly love the idea of the Brazilian at the Emirates, but this is a complicated deal that provided no guarantees a move will materialise at the end of it.

Arsenal Looking at Vinícius Alternatives

Ibrahim Mbaye, a teenage winger at PSG, features on Arsenal’s backup list. PSG are open to selling Mbaye in this window, and the player is thought to be open to a new challenge given his limited opportunities under Luis Enrique. Mbaye has only recently broken through into the senior squad, where the Spanish manager will naturally prioritise other players ahead of the 18-year-old.

From a tactical perspective, Mbaye has featured in only 42 senior games for PSG, making just 10 appearances on the left wing. This sparse left-wing experience stands in sharp contrast to Arsenal’s current need for an immediate impact on the flank.

While Mbaye has clear long-term potential as a top winger, Arsenal’s squad demands an established contributor rather than a prospect requiring development. That tactical mismatch casts serious doubt on whether a move would suit either party.

Manchester City and Liverpool have been offered the winger, while Aston Villa has already been snubbed by Mbaye. Unless Arsenal view him as a long-term development project, an established left winger remains the priority.

The Gunners could be looking at him as a remote alternative to Vinicius, and should they miss out on the Brazilian, an established star might be the order of business rather than an emerging teenager. Hence, Mbaye could be a great option for the club’s future, but Arsenal’s current demands and possibly the player’s own priorities might not align.