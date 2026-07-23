Leeds United table third bid to sign Shea Charles, offer rejected

Leeds United may move on to other midfield targets after having a third bid rejected for 22-year-old Northern Ireland international Shea Charles by Southampton.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Zinny Boswell, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also interested in Shea Charles. The two London clubs are keen on reinforcing their midfield units by signing a holding midfielder, and Leeds United’s hesitance to submit another bid has partly cleared the route for them to pursue the youngster’s signature.

Shea Charles and his Southampton resurgence

Shea Charles has been one of the most promising young prospects in the EFL Championship since Southampton’s relegation to the second division last year. The 22-year-old emerged in the 2025/26 campaign after a slow start at St. Mary’s.

Charles, who has picked Northern Ireland as his national side, overcame a hamstring injury to become a mainstay in the middle of the park and a cornerstone of Southampton’s promotion tilt before suffering relegation following the Spygate scandal, making 38 appearances across all competitions while contributing 6 goals and 2 assists. Meanwhile, the player’s exploits for the Saints have helped him garner interest from well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Fulham recently joined the race to sign the Manchester-born midfielder. The Cottagers are keen on signing a midfield anchor, as there are concerns surrounding Sander Berge’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester United. Even if the Norwegian midfielder remains at Craven Cottage, Alvaro Arbeloa needs to sign a ball-carrier who can partner him in the centre.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s interest in Shea Charles makes sense. While the Whites signed several midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff has been a backup player for Daniel Farke. Additionally, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain amid his frustrations over a lack of regular game time. Charles has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports suggesting they are the front-runners to sign him.

As for Crystal Palace, while Daichi Kamada has signed a new contract, there are concerns about Adam Wharton’s long-term future amid his links with several high-profile Premier League clubs. Additionally, Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30, while Cheick Doucoure has struggled with fitness issues throughout his stint with Crystal Palace. So, they must sign at least one midfielder in the coming weeks, with Charles an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Leeds United’s focus on alternatives reflects the protracted nature of the Charles pursuit, allowing clarity before the season begins. Southampton remain confident of retaining Charles for the 2026/27 season, with Fulham and Crystal Palace yet to lodge formal bids.