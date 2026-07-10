Fulham rival Crystal Palace, Leeds United in Shea Charles chase

Fulham are all set to battle Crystal Palace and Leeds United in their pursuit of Southampton midfield sensation Shea Charles.

Fulham have entered the race to sign Southampton midfielder Shea Charles, setting up a three-way battle with Crystal Palace and Leeds United for one of the Championship’s most highly-rated young midfielders.

According to Sky Sports, both Fulham and Crystal Palace are interested in the Northern Ireland international, although neither Premier League club has yet opened formal talks with Southampton over a potential transfer.

Leeds United remain the most advanced of the three suitors. Daniel Farke’s side have already submitted two offers for Charles, but both bids have fallen short of Southampton’s valuation.

Despite those setbacks, the Yorkshire-based outfit have not abandoned their pursuit and continue to work on a deal for the 22-year-old. The Manchester City youth product made the move to the Saints in the summer of 2023 in search of a prominent role. He eventually managed to establish himself as a key figure in the team and played a big role in their push for promotion last season.

The defensive midfielder was involved in 38 matches last term and even contributed towards eight goals. However, his efforts went in vain as Southampton were removed from the play-off final because of spying on three teams. He couldn’t secure a return to the Premier League with the Saints, but his performances have impressed top-flight clubs, and they are ready to sign him.

Charles is effectively tied down for another two years as Southampton have a one-year extension option in his contract, strengthening their negotiating position and allowing the Championship club to hold firm on their asking price.

Premier League trio to battle for Charles

Leeds already have quite a few options in midfield, but they view the 22-year-old as someone who can significantly strengthen their midfield rotation and be a part of their long-term plans. However, they will face serious competition for his signature.

Fulham are keen on adding more quality and depth to their midfield, with Sander Berge the only out-and-out defensive midfielder in their ranks. Charles’ versatility, composure in possession and defensive work rate make him an attractive option for clubs seeking a long-term investment.

Crystal Palace are also monitoring the situation closely. However, the Eagles recently secured an important piece of business by convincing Daichi Kamada to sign a new one-year contract, ending uncertainty surrounding the Japan international’s future. But with Adam Wharton‘s future still up in the air, investing in Charles would make a lot of sense.