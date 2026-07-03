Leeds United table improved bid to sign Shea Charles

Leeds United will hope to sign 22-year-old Northern Ireland international Shea Charles from Southampton after making an improved offer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Zinny Boswell, Shea Charles remains the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a defensive midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 22-year-old Southampton star.

Per Zinny Boswell, talks between Leeds United and Southampton are “ongoing” and the latest proposal has come during these discussions. However, it is unclear if the improved bid is enough to convince the EFL Championship club to sell the Manchester-born midfielder in the coming weeks.

Shea Charles and his Southampton resurgence

Shea Charles has been one of the most promising young prospects in the EFL Championship since Southampton’s relegation to the second division last year. The 22-year-old took some time to establish a foothold in the first-team squad at St. Mary’s, but he finally made his mark in the 2025/26 campaign.

Charles, who has picked Northern Ireland as his national side, overcame a hamstring injury to become a mainstay in the middle of the park and a cornerstone of Southampton’s promotion tilt before they fell short due to the Spygate scandal, making 38 appearances across all competitions while contributing 6 goals and 2 assists. Meanwhile, the youngster’s exploits for the Saints have helped him garner interest from well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Leeds United’s interest in Shea Charles is understandable, even though Daniel Farke has a stacked midfield unit. While the West Yorkshire outfit signed several midfielders last summer, Sean Longstaff was a backup player in his debut season. Additionally, Ao Tanaka’s long-term future is uncertain due to his frustrations over a lack of regular game time in the recently concluded campaign.

With Anton Stach excelling as a progressive midfielder, Leeds United must sign a solid holding midfielder who can provide defensive cover alongside Ethan Ampadu. Charles has thus emerged as a viable target, and his productivity in the 2025/26 season (6 goals and 2 assists) adds to his appeal.

However, Southampton’s asking price remains unclear, though we know that an opening bid worth £20 million was not enough. Nevertheless, he has the age profile, physicality, and recovery pace to succeed in the Premier League for a decade, and with Leeds United accelerating the move for the Northern Ireland international, they will hope to seal a deal soon.