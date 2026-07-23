Ayyoub Bouaddi inching closer to Manchester City move

LOSC Lille midfield prodigy Ayyoub Bouaddi is closing in on joining Manchester City after negotiations between the two clubs progressed in recent days.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in Ayyoub Bouaddi. However, the 18-year-old LOSC Lille wonderkid is increasingly likely to move to Manchester City, with the update suggesting a deal is “close to being finalised” between the two clubs. The Citizens are now confident they will beat the competition to his signature.

The meteoric rise of Ayyoub Bouaddi

Ayyoub Bouaddi has established himself as one of the world’s best young midfielders since breaking into the first-team squad at LOSC Lille. Born in France, the teenage prospect is already a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Ligue 1 club, and his exploits helped him become a first-choice starter for Morocco at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after snubbing France on the international stage.

The 18-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances thus far for Lille, chipping in with four assists. Additionally, Bouaddi was impressive on his World Cup bow with the Moroccan national team. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Bouaddi move to the Premier League soon?

Manchester City decided to pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks, even though Elliot Anderson has already arrived from Nottingham Forest. The interest in the Lille midfielder makes sense, as widespread reports continue to link Rodri with a move away from the Etihad. So, having parted ways with Bernardo Silva as a free agent, City must complete a second midfield signing.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Ayyoub Bouaddi is understandable. While they signed multiple midfielders last summer, recent reports have claimed that the North London club may sell Christian Norgaard soon. Additionally, Mikel Arteta’s selection decisions towards the end of the 2025/26 season suggested that Martin Zubimendi is no longer an undisputed first-choice starter for the North London club.

As for Manchester United, Casemiro has called time on his stint with the Red Devils, while Manuel Ugarte will be unavailable for most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury. So, Bouaddi, who has been moulding himself into a holding midfielder, is an appealing target, as he can fill Casemiro’s void at Old Trafford.

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Meanwhile, Lille’s asking price of €100 million has not changed, but those demands have not deterred Manchester City. Per TEAMtalk, the Premier League giants are “close to meeting those demands”, with only minor details holding up an agreement. A nine-figure deal will make the Moroccan international the most expensive teenager of all time.