Aston Villa in talks to sign Alejandro Garnacho, who’s open to move

Aston Villa will look to sign 22-year-old Argentine international Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alejandro Garnacho is also the subject of interest from AS Roma. The Serie A giants are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the struggling 22-year-old Chelsea winger.

However, per TEAMtalk, while the Italian heavyweights have submitted a loan offer to sign the Madrid-born attacker, Aston Villa will aim to win the battle for his signature after holding talks for a summer deal. The update has also dealt a blow to AS Roma, as Garnacho is open to joining Aston Villa in the coming weeks.

How has Alejandro Garnacho fared at Chelsea?

Alejandro Garnacho has seen his progress come to a stuttering halt since joining Chelsea from Manchester United in a deal worth £40 million last summer. The 22-year-old rose in prominence during his spell with Manchester United, with Erik ten Hag handing him his breakthrough in the senior setup. However, his stint at Old Trafford ended after a run-in with Ruben Amorim towards the end of the 2024/25 season.

The Argentine international has shown flashes of brilliance since joining Chelsea, but has been inconsistent thus far, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions. However, Garnacho’s stock remains high, and even though Chelsea will attempt to offload him this summer, he has a few high-profile clubs chasing his signature.

A man in demand

AS Roma’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho makes logical sense. The Serie A giants are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Stephan El Shaarawy has departed from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent. Additionally, Bryan Zaragoza is back at Bayern Munich after the end of his loan stint. Garnacho has thus emerged as a viable target, with recent reports suggesting he wants to move to AS Roma.

However, Aston Villa’s emerging interest threatens to put a spanner in the works for AS Roma, as the Chelsea winger is open to joining the West Midlands outfit. The Villans need a new winger, as Jadon Sancho’s loan stint has ended, while Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at the club amid his links with Hull City. So, the former Manchester United attacker is an option worth considering.

Chelsea’s desire to sell Garnacho at the earliest is understandable, as the youngster’s attitude issues and poor form have rendered him a liability to the West London club. However, a move to another high-profile team appears likely as Aston Villa and AS Roma press for a deal.