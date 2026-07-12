Chelsea working with Alejandro Garnacho to seal summer exit as Saudi clubs join race

Saudi Pro League clubs have entered the race to sign Chelsea misfit Alejandro Garnacho, who looks set to leave Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are ready to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho for €50 million this summer, with Saudi Pro League clubs now among the sides pursuing the 22-year-old Argentine winger, according to an update by Sky Sports.

Clubs from across Europe and the Premier League are also tracking Garnacho, but Saudi interest has added urgency as the Blues work with the player and his representatives to find a permanent solution before the new campaign gets underway.

The West London club are determined to sanction a permanent transfer rather than entertain loan offers, making it clear that Garnacho is no longer part of their long-term plans. The winger has not yet reported for pre-season training, with all parties expecting his future to be resolved in the coming days as discussions over his next destination continue.

The situation underlines Chelsea’s desire to reshape their attack under Xabi Alonso. Garnacho joined the West London club from Manchester United in a deal worth around £40 million last summer, but he has struggled to establish himself in a squad packed with attacking talent.

The Argentine international only started in 22 out of his 43 appearances in all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, contributing towards 12 goals in just over 2,100 minutes of first-team action. Those figures the stark drop in his stature after only one season at Chelsea.

Garnacho is on the verge of leaving Chelsea

Saudi Arabian clubs are understood to be exploring a deal, and their financial power could make them serious contenders if negotiations progress. However, the Argentine international also has admirers across Europe, with clubs in Italy and elsewhere monitoring developments closely as they weigh up potential offers.

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Chelsea’s preference is clear. A permanent sale that meets their valuation will lead to a deal, while Garnacho seeks a destination where he can play regularly and continue his development after an inconsistent first season in west London. While Saudi clubs will certainly have the edge in terms of finances, it will be interesting to see if the Argentine international is willing to leave Europe at this stage of his career.