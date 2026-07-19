Alejandro Garnacho prioritising AS Roma move this summer

Alejandro Garnacho has identified AS Roma as his preferred destination this summer, with talks over a potential move continuing as the Serie A giants attempt to strike an agreement with Chelsea.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alejandro Garnacho has given priority to a move to the Italian capital despite attracting interest from elsewhere. The move hinges on Chelsea and AS Roma agreeing on a deal structure.

Roma have been working behind the scenes for several days, viewing Garnacho as one of their priority attacking targets ahead of the new campaign. Initial discussions have involved intermediaries, while talks between the two clubs are continuing.

The biggest obstacle appears to be the financial terms of the move. The Serie A giants favour a loan deal with an obligation to buy, allowing them greater flexibility in the current market. Chelsea, by contrast, prefer a permanent sale or a guaranteed-buy clause, securing a fixed fee upfront, a strategic difference that underscores Roma’s need for flexibility versus Chelsea’s demand for financial certainty.

Despite the difference in negotiating positions, Garnacho’s desire to join Roma could prove significant in the coming days. Players’ preferences often influence transfer discussions, and the Argentine is reportedly keen to play under Gian Piero Gasperini, a preference that could accelerate the Italian club’s push.

Garnacho could be a handy option for AS Roma

Roma are looking to strengthen their attacking options after identifying wide areas as a priority in the wake of Stephan El Shaarawy’s departure as a free agent. The Giallorossi have explored several targets during the transfer window, but Garnacho has emerged as one of the leading names on their shortlist.

With Champions League football looming, Roma view Garnacho’s pace and versatility as essential attacking depth for the season ahead. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain willing to facilitate a sale if their valuation is met, with their £40 million investment in the Argentine international last summer not delivering the desired results.

Also Read: Alejandro Garnacho’s Chelsea nightmare: Talent was never the problem

Negotiations are expected to continue over the coming days as both clubs search for a compromise. Roma remain optimistic that Garnacho’s willingness to make the move can help facilitate an agreement, while Chelsea continue to insist on financial guarantees before approving any departure. With the Serie A club optimistic and talks continuing, an agreement could arrive within days.