AS Roma will be eager to win the race to sign 24-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by Il Tempo via Sport Witness, Crysencio Summerville is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 24-year-old West Ham United winger.

Per Il Tempo, while confidence is rising within the AS Roma camp that they can seal a deal worth €45 million, Aston Villa be a “dangerous opponent” for the Giallorossi in the battle for the Dutchman’s signature. However, the report has added that an agreement between the Serie A club and Summerville is close due to the player’s reducing wage demands, having initially asked for an annual salary worth €6 million.

How has Crysencio Summerville fared at West Ham United?

Crysencio Summerville has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining West Ham United in August 2024. The 24-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with sizeable expectations surrounding him after his impressive stint with Leeds United. However, he had to bide his time in the first 18 months at the London Stadium before finally growing in stature in the 2025/26 season.

The Dutch winger chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 34 outings. His exploits helped him secure a spot in the Netherlands’ squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and he was impressive in his four outings before the Oranje’s ouster. So, it is hardly surprising that Summerville’s stock has skyrocketed, and he will not remain at West Ham beyond the summer transfer window.

What next?

With the Netherlands out of the World Cup, Crysencio Summerville can focus on what is to come in the summer transfer window. Some rumours have suggested that a Premier League return is on the cards, and Aston Villa will attempt to secure his services before the 2026/27 season kicks off after the end of Jadon Sancho’s loan spell. Additionally, Leon Bailey faces an uncertain future at the West Midlands club.

As for AS Roma, Stephan El Shaarawy has departed from Stadio Olimpico as a free agent, while Bryan Zaragoza has returned to Bayern Munich after the end of his loan spell. So, the Serie A giants need an injection of pace and productivity from the flanks, with Summerville an option worth considering.

Despite Aston Villa’s interest, Roma’s negotiating advantage, particularly Summerville’s reduced wage demands, puts them in pole position. However, until an agreement with West Ham is finalised, the Villans retain the opportunity to table a counter-offer and lure the Dutchman to the Premier League.