Joao Palhinha closing in on joining Aston Villa, but rumour refuted

Out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder Joao Palhinha is closing in on joining Aston Villa on a loan deal with a €25 million purchase option this summer.

According to reports by A Bola, Correio da Manha, and O Jogo via Sport Witness, Joao Palhinha is also the subject of interest from SL Benfica. The Primeira Liga giants are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a holding midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, with Marco Silva keen on reuniting with the 31-year-old out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder.

However, reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg has suggested that while Aston Villa and Benfica are the “most concrete options” for Palhinha, the Villans do not have an agreement to sign him yet. And unlike suggestions by the Portuguese outlets, he did not travel to England on Saturday. Instead, the player will begin pre-season training with Bayern Munich on Sunday.

Joao Palhinha at a crossroads

Joao Palhinha is coming out of topsy-turvy loan spell with Tottenham Hotspur last season. The 31-year-old hit the ground running at the North London club, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park under Thomas Frank. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup after Frank’s departure from the club, though Roberto De Zerbi used him judiciously.

Nevertheless, Palhinha, who failed to make his mark after completing a €56 million move to Bayern, amassed nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. The Portuguese midfielder is now eager to find a permanent solution for his future, with Tottenham opting to sign other midfielders this year.

What next?

Aston Villa will pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks, even though Johan Manzambi has arrived from SC Freiburg, and Joao Gomes is closing in on joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Amadou Onana is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, while Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United. So, Aston Villa must sign a holding midfielder, and Joao Palhinha’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive target.

As for Benfica, Marco Silva has an equally pressing need. The Primeira Liga giants are revamping their squad after falling short in the title race last season. Silva is eager to reunite with Palhinha and leverage the experienced midfielder’s qualities to strengthen Benfica’s midfield unit.

Meanwhile, the reports by A Bola, Correio da Manha, and O Jogo have suggested that the loan deal would include a €25 million purchase option. However, with Florian Plettenberg refuting the rumour, the onus is now on Benfica to respond and beat Aston Villa in the race to sign Palhinha.