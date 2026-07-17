Joao Gomes set to join Aston Villa as deal agreed

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes is on the verge of returning to the Premier League by joining Aston Villa this summer.

According to a report by Felipe Silva and Adriana Garcia on ESPN, Joao Gomes has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing multiple midfielders, and they have struck an agreement to kick-start the overhaul with their first signing.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are recouping £34 million from the South American midfielder’s exit, and he will undergo his medical at Aston Villa imminently. Per talkSPORT, Gomes has already left Wolves’ pre-season training camp in Portugal to travel to England for his medical checks.

How has Joao Gomes performed in the Premier League?

Joao Gomes has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League since joining Wolves from Flamengo in January 2023. The Brazilian midfielder has made significant progress since his move to English football, and he proved to be a rare bright spot in a difficult 2025/26 campaign for the Black Country outfit.

The 25-year-old has made 130 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers, contributing eight goals and six assists. Gomes’s consistent performances have captured the attention of several high-profile European clubs, and a return to the Premier League is on the verge of materialising.

Why Joao Gomes has been in demand

While Joao Gomes is closing in on joining Aston Villa, widespread reports have also linked him with Atletico Madrid and other Premier League bigwigs. However, per ESPN, the move to Atletico Madrid collapsed due to “disagreements between the club and his agents” in the wake of Bernardo Silva’s Bosman move to Real Madrid.

Aston Villa’s interest has been understandable, as they sold Youri Tielemans to Manchester United in a surprise deal earlier this week. Additionally, Amadou Onana will miss most of the 2025/26 season due to a long-term knee injury. With Boubacar Kamara also struggling with persistent fitness issues, Unai Emery’s midfield unit is down to its barebones.

So, while Johan Manzambi is closing in on joining Aston Villa from SC Freiburg, they need at least one more midfielder in the ongoing transfer window. Gomes brings Premier League experience and physical profile that can allow him to immediately become an asset for the West Midlands club ahead of the completion of the £34 million deal.