Atletico Madrid open talks for Joao Gomes transfer

Atletico Madrid have opened talks to beat Manchester United to Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as they pursue the Brazilian for a summer transfer.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes is the subject of interest from Atletico Madrid. The Colchoneros are scouring the market for a holding midfielder and have opened talks to seal a deal in the upcoming transfer window, with the Brazilian international emerging as a key target.

While Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on recouping around £50 million from the South American midfielder’s departure, their relegation from the Premier League may bring down the valuation to approximately £40 million. Meanwhile, Gomes remains a target for Manchester United, with the Red Devils vying for his signature in what promises to be a competitive summer battle.

How has Joao Gomes performed in the Premier League?

Joao Gomes has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Premier League since joining Wolves from Flamengo in January 2023. The Brazilian midfielder has made significant progress since his move to English football, proving to be a rare bright spot in a difficult campaign for the Black Country outfit.

The 25-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers, contributing eight goals and six assists along the way. Gomes’s consistent performances have captured the attention of several high-profile European clubs, with Atletico Madrid and Manchester United among the prospective suitors eager to secure his services ahead of the summer window.

Why Joao Gomes is in Demand

Atletico Madrid’s pursuit of Joao Gomes is understandable. Koke is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career, while Johnny Cardoso has delivered inconsistent performances since arriving from Real Betis. The Colchoneros need a competent holding midfielder capable of forging a solid partnership alongside Pablo Barrios in the middle of the park.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils sought to sign the Brazilian in the winter transfer window. Their continued interest makes sense, as Casemiro will depart as a free agent after the 2025/26 season. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte has proven to be a significant liability throughout his tenure at Old Trafford. Consequently, the Red Devils have intensified their focus on securing Gomes.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder’s price tag of £40-50 million represents exceptional value for both Atletico Madrid and Manchester United, considering he will enter the peak years of his career in the coming seasons. For Gomes himself, a move away from Wolverhampton after the club’s Premier League relegation represents an opportunity to test himself at European football’s highest level.