Aston Villa hijack Newcastle United move for Johan Manzambi

SC Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi is on the cusp of joining Aston Villa in a deal worth £49 million this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie, Joan Manzambi has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on bolstering their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 20-year-old SC Freiburg prospect.

However, per Keith Downie, while the Tyneside verbally agreed to sign the Geneva native in a deal worth £49 million, a summer move will not materialise. Instead, Manzambi is increasingly likely to join Aston Villa, with the West Midlands outfit offering to match that fee. The report has revealed that the youngster pushed for a switch to Villa Park despite an agreement on personal terms with Newcastle.

The meteoric rise of Johan Manzambi

Johan Manzambi has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since breaking into the first-team squad at SC Freiburg. The 20-year-old developed through Swiss and German youth systems, eventually rising through the ranks at SC Freiburg.

Manzambi enjoyed his career breakthrough in the 2025/26 season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions. The Swiss international carried that form into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, playing an integral role in his national team’s run to the quarter-finals, where Nati lost to Argentina. After being one of the best young players at the World Cup, an adventure in the Premier League is on the cards.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United chased Johan Manzambi for several weeks, reaching a verbal agreement with the player and his club. The Magpies are desperate to bolster their mdifield unit, as they have sold Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, while Bruno Guimaraes is pushing to join Arsenal. Manzambi thus emerged as a viable target, though recent reports suggested that despite being on the cusp of signing him, they were wary of a hijack.

That worry has transformed into reality after the latest update, with a move to Aston Villa now likely to materialise. Per The Athletic, the Villans are set to finalise a deal for the SC Freiburg midfielder, with the lure of playing in the UEFA Champions League tipping the scales in the West Midlands club’s favour.

Aston Villa’s push for a midfielder has stemmed from Amadou Onana’s long-term knee injury, which will rule him out of most of the upcoming season. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last two seasons. With Manzambi on the verge of joining Unai Emery’s team, a world-class central midfield pairing with Youri Tielemans can now become the base of a successful season for the Villans.