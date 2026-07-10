Johan Manzambi agrees personal terms with Newcastle United.

Newcastle United’s midfield rebuild is gathering pace following a summer of significant change at St James’ Park.

After key departures created room for reinforcements, the Magpies have wasted little time identifying young players capable of becoming long-term pillars of the project. One of the standout names is Johan Manzambi, whose reputation has soared following an excellent campaign with Freiburg and an impressive World Cup with Switzerland.

The 20-year-old has become one of Europe’s most sought-after midfielders, attracting attention from several elite clubs throughout the transfer window. Newcastle United have now taken a significant step forward. The club have agreed personal terms with Manzambi and also reached a verbal agreement with Freiburg over a transfer worth around £49 million.

According to Sky Sports, the move will not become official immediately. Manzambi has decided he will not sign his contract until Switzerland complete their World Cup campaign, with Murat Yakin’s side preparing for a quarter-final clash against Argentina.

Despite the progress, Newcastle remain cautious and with enough reason. The club believed they had secured Victor Munoz earlier this summer before the youngster made a late switch to Liverpool, leaving recruitment staff determined not to celebrate too early.

Why Newcastle are refusing to relax until Manzambi signs

From a tactical perspective, Manzambi represents exactly the profile Newcastle United have been searching for. Comfortable operating in multiple midfield roles, he combines athleticism, technical quality and intelligence both in and out of possession.

Eddie Howe values midfielders capable of pressing aggressively while also progressing play through quick passing and ball carrying. Manzambi possesses those qualities, making him a natural fit for Newcastle’s high-intensity approach.

His versatility is another major attraction. Whether deployed as a deeper midfielder, a box-to-box presence or further forward, the Swiss international offers tactical flexibility that will become increasingly valuable across domestic and European competitions. The delay in signing is not viewed as a concern by either party.

Instead, Newcastle have respected the player’s wish to remain fully focused on Switzerland’s World Cup campaign before completing the formalities. Nevertheless, the Magpies know nothing can be taken for granted. Other clubs are still monitoring the situation, and Newcastle’s recent experience has reinforced the importance of waiting until contracts are officially signed before considering any transfer complete.

Are Newcastle United right to remain cautious?

Personal terms and verbal agreements are encouraging, but modern transfers have shown repeatedly that nothing is guaranteed until the paperwork is complete. Newcastle appear to have done everything right by securing an agreement with both Freiburg and the player. Now they simply need patience.

Also Read: Five signings Newcastle United must make with Sandro Tonali’s £100m to rebuild into a top-four force

If Manzambi arrives after the World Cup, he would represent one of the smartest young midfield additions of the summer and another statement that Newcastle United continue to build with the future firmly in mind.