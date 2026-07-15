Aston Villa rival Benfica, Juventus in Joao Palhinha chase

Aston Villa will look to sign 31-year-old Portuguese international Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich this summer after Tottenham Hotspur decided against a permanent deal.

According to a report by Record via Sport Witness, SL Benfica and Juventus are also interested in Joao Palhinha, with the race to sign the 31-year-old out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder intensifying. The Bundesliga champions are demanding €25 million to part ways with the experienced midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

Joao Palhinha and his career

Joao Palhinha endured a topsy-turvy ride after joining Tottenham Hotspur from Bayern Munich on a season-long loan deal last summer. The 31-year-old hit the ground running at the North London club, becoming a mainstay in the middle of the park under Thomas Frank. However, he was in and out of the starting lineup after Frank’s departure from the club.

Nevertheless, Palhinha, who failed to make his mark after completing a €56 million move to Bayern, amassed nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 45 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with seven goals and three assists. The Portuguese international is now eager to find a permanent solution for his future, with Tottenham opting to sign other midfielders this year.

What next?

Aston Villa will pursue another midfielder in the coming weeks, even though Johan Manzambi is closing in on arriving from SC Freiburg. The Villans have lost Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury, while Youri Tielemans has joined Manchester United this week. So, Aston Villa must sign a holding midfielder, and Palhinha’s Premier League experience makes him an attractive target.

Meanwhile, SL Benfica’s interest is understandable. The Primeira Liga giants are revamping their squad after falling short in the title race last season. With Marco Silva taking charge as the new head coach, reuniting with a familiar name can help him bolster his squad’s midfield unit.

As for Juventus, Khephren Thuram faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium, with recent reports suggesting that the Serie A giants are ready to cash in on the Frenchman in the coming weeks. The Bianconeri must source a replacement from the market, and Palhinha’s experience makes him an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich’s asking price of €25 million is not excessive, as Palhinha is coming off an impressive campaign at Tottenham. However, it is unclear if Aston Villa, Benfica, and Juventus are ready to meet the Bavarian club’s valuation.