Juventus ready to sell Khephren Thuram to a Premier League club

Juventus will consider selling Khephren Thuram to Premier League clubs, with Manchester United and Liverpool among potential suitors.

According to Tutto Sport, Liverpool and Manchester United could potentially look at the possibility of adding Khephren Thuram to their midfield shortlist. Juventus are ready to consider offers from Premier League clubs, specifically owing to their financial power, with the report stating an asking price starting from €50 million.

Moreover, missing out on Champions League football has dealt a major blow to their finances, which will require some balancing. Juventus were already thinking about selling Khephren Thuram earlier in 2026, as per reports, and now they are ready to firm up their stance, with the story suggesting they are prepared to sell him specifically to the Premier League.

Is there Premier League interest in Khephren Thuram?

Premier League clubs could target Thuram this summer. More importantly, the report mentions the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as potential destinations, which makes sense given both teams are in the market for new midfielders.

Juventus are ready to listen to offers of around €50 million, which might be music to the ears of Premier League sides looking for a new midfielder. His experience across multiple Juventus systems could appeal to Manchester United and Liverpool.

Manchester United and Liverpool were recently linked with a move for Moroccan star Neil El Aynaoui from Roma, as per reports, and Thuram’s potential availability now presents both clubs with an alternative. Starting with the Red Devils, they have recently suffered a blow in the race for Mateus Fernandes, while they may also have lost out to Sandro Tonali, with the duo joining Tottenham.

As reported by TheHardTackle, Manchester United are linked with Alex Scott as they pursue a new midfielder. As for Liverpool, they too are interested in a new midfielder, but are not exactly active in their pursuit of one at the moment.

Liverpool have had a few options on their list, but at the moment their focus seems to be on adding attackers, particularly a replacement for Mohamed Salah. They will be expected to revisit the midfield situation soon, and when they do, the Juventus man could be considered a potential option.